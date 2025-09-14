IQFoil U23 MM -Millendi alustas ülitugevalt

Täna peeti neli kvalifikatsioonisõitu, mille järel on Emma Viktoria Millend naiste arvestuses, kus võistlemas on 48 sportlast 18-st riigist, 2. kohal.

Kahes sõidus saavutas Millend sõiduvõidu ja jagab päeva lõpuks esikohal oleva Norra sportlase Mina Mobekkiga võrdset punktisummat. Lisett Aasmets on esimese päeva lõpus 41. kohal.

Aksel Haava lõpetas esimese päeva 25. kohal 95 sportlase arvestuses. Viimases sõidus saavutas Aksel tubli 10. koha.

🎙 Treener Matthew Rickard on võistluse esimense päevaga väga rahul ja kiidab sportlasi:

“We are very happy with the start to the U23 World Championships here in Portimão. The team delivered a strong opening day, focusing on our strengths of speed, smart positioning, and learning to race consistently at the front of the fleet.

Emma was the standout of the day, sailing with confidence and control. She secured two bullets, leading from start to finish, and added a 2nd place in Race 1 where a safe call cost her the lead but showed strong defense. In the final race, she pushed hard from 2nd at the bottom gate but a small layline misjudgment left her in a solid 4th. A very impressive day of racing.

Aksel also began strongly and grew in confidence throughout the day, finishing with a 10th place in Race 4. He showed excellent speed and the ability to fight forward through the fleet even when his starts weren’t perfect – a sign of real development and resilience.

Lisett, at her first senior championship, showed great strength and composure, mixing it with experienced competitors. While still finding speed – especially downwind, she executed other aspects of her racing with skill and determination. We are confident her results will build as the week progresses.

Sofia (Emma’s training partner from Finland) also had a good start, positioning herself well in the fleet and sitting in 12th overall after Day 1.

As a coach, I could not ask for a better start. The team have been working incredibly hard, and it’s exciting to see that effort paying off. With good forecasts ahead, we’re looking forward to carrying this momentum into the coming days.”